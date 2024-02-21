Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 847 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of FTI Consulting worth $40,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 348.8% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 58.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 271,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,726,000 after buying an additional 100,778 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

FCN stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.10. The company had a trading volume of 41,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,787. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.31. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.17 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

