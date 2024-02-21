Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 72,220 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,196,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,220 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.85% of Brookline Bancorp worth $47,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 67,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

BRKL stock remained flat at $9.91 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,113. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $880.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

