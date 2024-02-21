Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,519 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.72% of Progress Software worth $62,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Progress Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,667,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,693,000 after buying an additional 69,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Progress Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,685,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $142,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,341.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $286,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $142,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,341.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,318 shares of company stock worth $4,460,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Performance

PRGS stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.