Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,646 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.80% of Ziff Davis worth $53,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 340.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZD shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of ZD traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.58. 27,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.25. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

