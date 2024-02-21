Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,307 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,307 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.92% of Assured Guaranty worth $66,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,389.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.83. 32,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $85.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.12.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

