Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,246 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.16% of Insight Enterprises worth $54,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 360.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 182.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $107,000.

NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $182.57. 94,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.99 and a 1-year high of $194.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

