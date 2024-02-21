Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.00% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $79,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:THG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.79. 14,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $142.40. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.90 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 361.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

