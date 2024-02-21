Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Axcelis Technologies worth $36,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,712,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,746. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.28 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

