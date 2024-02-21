Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $82.39 Million Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,146 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of Greif worth $82,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Greif by 4.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Greif during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Greif by 338.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Greif by 58.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Greif by 79.1% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF remained flat at $62.04 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,197. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.26. Greif had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Greif’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,660 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,689.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

