Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $81.42 Million Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,413,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162,260 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.10% of Terex worth $81,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 440.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Stock Down 0.2 %

Terex stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.54. The stock had a trading volume of 63,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,887. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Terex Profile



Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

