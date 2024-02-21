Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $78.73 Million Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,674 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $78,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,437,000 after acquiring an additional 986,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 905,308 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Shares of POR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.44. 58,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,622. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

