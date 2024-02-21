Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $71.91 Million Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,521,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833,787 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $71,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.85. 123,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,673. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

