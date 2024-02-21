Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $41.63 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Federated Hermes worth $41,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,063. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

