Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $48,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 138.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.87.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.70. 263,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,069. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.23 and its 200-day moving average is $144.73. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

