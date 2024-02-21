Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,153,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,503 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $42,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after buying an additional 455,224 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,448,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,344,000 after buying an additional 285,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MRC Global by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,575,000 after purchasing an additional 322,937 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,669,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after purchasing an additional 365,225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MRC Global by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,321,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,444,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares during the period.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MRC Global stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 126,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,571. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRC. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get Our Latest Report on MRC

MRC Global Profile

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.