Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 394,687 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 394,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,823,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Crocs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Crocs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Crocs by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Crocs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Trading Down 0.3 %

Crocs stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.27. 163,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,837. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,670 shares of company stock worth $4,071,639 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

