Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 179,004 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 655,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,004 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $81,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,990,000 after buying an additional 405,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,413,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Installed Building Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBP traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $205.30. The stock had a trading volume of 52,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.32 and a 200-day moving average of $154.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.57 and a 52-week high of $214.37.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

