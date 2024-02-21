Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.44. 88,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 383,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 7.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.