Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Fortune Brands Innovations has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortune Brands Innovations to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $81.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Innovations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $365,010,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,523,000 after acquiring an additional 210,104 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $38,294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,596,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

