Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Decreased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 26,122 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 950,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,530,000 after buying an additional 66,288 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Fortive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $84.15. 707,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,435. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

