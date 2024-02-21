Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 950,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,288 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $70,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,564,000 after purchasing an additional 206,501 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,760,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,465,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,733,000 after purchasing an additional 166,752 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $85.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.72.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.