Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for 1.1% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,298,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,332 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.82. 8,895,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,190,971. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.