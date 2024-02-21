Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 87,509 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.12% of Fortinet worth $55,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. 6,814,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,133,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,316 shares of company stock worth $11,627,332. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

