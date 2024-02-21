Foresite Capital Management V LLC Has $11.05 Million Position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX)

Foresite Capital Management V LLC lifted its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,450 shares during the quarter. Theseus Pharmaceuticals accounts for 17.6% of Foresite Capital Management V LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Foresite Capital Management V LLC owned approximately 9.42% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals worth $11,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THRX stock remained flat at $4.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,123,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,167. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $179.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.98.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

