Foresite Capital Management IV LLC Trims Stock Position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Foresite Capital Management IV LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,784,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915,187 shares during the period. Lyell Immunopharma comprises approximately 7.2% of Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC owned 3.49% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,600,000 after buying an additional 744,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,406,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,919 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 291,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ LYEL traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 948,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,494. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $565.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

