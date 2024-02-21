Fmr LLC Sells 1,452,039 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,818,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452,039 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.19% of Exelon worth $446,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 450,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 31,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.