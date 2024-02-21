Fmr LLC Sells 1,279,470 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,361,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,279,470 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $349,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 56.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,363,000 after buying an additional 78,335 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,163,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $997,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 82,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after buying an additional 17,754 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 161,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,472,000 after purchasing an additional 25,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $219.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.68 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

