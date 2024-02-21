Fmr LLC Has $418.12 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.20% of Eagle Materials worth $418,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,926,000 after acquiring an additional 333,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,022,000 after acquiring an additional 58,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXP opened at $242.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.43. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $252.30.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,204 shares of company stock worth $3,806,862 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

