Fmr LLC Has $357.11 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,443,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,902,304 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.67% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $357,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

