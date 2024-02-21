Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,660,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459,093 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 12.48% of Hayward worth $375,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hayward by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,295,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,447,000 after buying an additional 395,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,046,000 after purchasing an additional 254,829 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,522,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,958,000 after purchasing an additional 330,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,052,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,727 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HAYW opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.16. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

A number of analysts have commented on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

