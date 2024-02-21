Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Fluor updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE FLR opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. Fluor has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 202.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Fluor by 12.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Fluor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

