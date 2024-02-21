Fiverr International (FVRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International Stock Down 4.7 %

Fiverr International stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.59 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FVRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

