First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,743,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $171,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 128,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,976. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $17.67.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

