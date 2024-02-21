First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $82.48. 105,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,459. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $77.27. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $82.77.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.