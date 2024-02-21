First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,481,983 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,330,673 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.32% of First Solar worth $401,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 9.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,682 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 160,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,002,000 after buying an additional 63,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $2,534,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in First Solar by 1,358.1% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 290,762 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 270,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $153.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.27.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.56.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

