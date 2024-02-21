First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group set a C$16.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.39.

TSE FM traded up C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,662. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$39.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

