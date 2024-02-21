First Majestic Silver (FR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$6.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$5.67 and a 1-year high of C$10.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

