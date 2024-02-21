First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,516,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $38,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $43,669,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,019,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,550,000 after purchasing an additional 648,662 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,076,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,569,000 after purchasing an additional 468,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,001,000 after purchasing an additional 339,634 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.53. 24,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

