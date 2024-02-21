First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. First Capital has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $93.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Capital by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 99.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

