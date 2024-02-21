Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,790,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89,718 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $430,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FIS opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

