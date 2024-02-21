FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

FFT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,434 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,403,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,536,000 after purchasing an additional 688,725 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.12. 20,451,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,684,088. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

