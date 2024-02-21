FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $347,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,137,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 42,268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,161,000 after buying an additional 609,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.63.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of INTU stock traded down $13.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $632.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $664.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

