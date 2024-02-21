FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FFT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.83. 2,282,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,188. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.17. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.