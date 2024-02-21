FFT Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,928 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $21,644,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 468,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 26,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.39. 1,338,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,509. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $480.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

