FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,977 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.10. 8,721,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,214,007. The company has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.