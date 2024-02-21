FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,977 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.10. 8,721,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,214,007. The company has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.