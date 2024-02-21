Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 48.2% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001966 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $839.86 million and approximately $371.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00072371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00025477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00019376 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 832,080,998 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

