Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Position Decreased by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC reduced its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,707,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349,506 shares during the quarter. Ferroglobe accounts for about 4.1% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 7.31% of Ferroglobe worth $71,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 38.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of GSM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.07. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

