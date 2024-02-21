Fei USD (FEI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.33 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $13.33 million and $76,531.78 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00014872 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,024.73 or 1.00046039 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009287 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00164043 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 14,036,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,778,105 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 14,036,772.14536487 with 13,778,104.76260259 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96085728 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $73,489.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.