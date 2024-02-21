FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 3.2% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.92. 58,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.39. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $190.83 and a one year high of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

