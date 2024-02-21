Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stake Lifted by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.49. 109,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,919. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

